This Guy Takes 200 Years of Varnish Off a Painting in Seconds

What does it look like to dissolve hundreds of years of gunk off an oil painting A video posted Monday by Fake or Fortune? host, art dealer, and art historian Philip Mould has dropped jaws.
The video shows an oil painting having preservation work done. In a matter of seconds, 200 years of yellowing varnish is washed away to reveal the crisp, beautiful work underneath.
Varnish is applied to help preserve and protect paintings, but over time it will start to yellow. In this case, it seems to have even gone a little brown. There are a variety of practices, but working off and reapplying a varnish isn't uncommon. When you see the subject's earring appear from under the varnish, it's instantly clear why this is being done.
Mould hasn't shared the secrets of what method is being used. Turpentine is sometimes used with another solvent, but that doesn't appear to be what's happening here. No matter what method is employed here, it takes a good deal of skill to remove the varnish and not have any impact on the actual painting underneath.
Details about the featured painting aren't abundant. Mould later clarified that the "woman in red" is 36 years old and was painted in 1618, according to an inscription.
It's massively impressive. Never forget that art restorations can go terribly, terribly wrong.
[h/t Twitter, Sploid]
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.