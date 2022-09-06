NASA Cancels Moon Rocket Launch, Here's When It May Try Again

NASA and its partner organizations are on the cusp of a whole new era of space exploration. The James Webb Space Telescope is returning the most detailed infrared images we've ever had from a space telescope, and it is working toward putting astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time in almost 50 years.

NASA scrubbed its launch for Artemis I on September 3 due to a hydrogen leak. A couple of attempts have now been made, but NASA announced it will not make another attempt to launch Artemis I and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during the current launch window.

"Over the next several days," NASA wrote in an announcement, "teams will establish access to the area of the leak at Launch Pad 39B, and in parallel conduct a schedule assessment to provide additional data that will inform a decision on whether to perform work to replace a seal either at the pad, where it can be test under cryogenic conditions, or inside the Vehicle Assembly Building."

Due to the latest canceled launch, NASA will have to wait until the next potential launch window to make another attempt. "Because of the complex orbital mechanics involved in launching to the moon, NASA would have had to launch Artemis I by Tuesday, September 6," it states. According to NASA's mission availability list, the next windows are from September 19 to October 4 or from October 17 to 31. Live Science reports that the most likely time for the next launch is mid-October due to the complexities of finding the source of the leak. Though, it's possible that the launch could happen during the earlier window in late September to early October, according to other reports.

The updates from NASA have not given an exact date for the next launch attempt. This launch is an important part of the Artemis missions that will eventually see the first woman and person of color on the moon's surface in the not-too-distant future.