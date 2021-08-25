The Warheads Candy of Your Childhood Is Now a Hard Seltzer

Growing up, my older brother could eat Warheads like Skittles. And in true little sister fashion, I tried and failed to mimic what I now know to be insane behavior. They're not for the faint of heart, which apparently, is a camp I'm in. That said, if you are brave enough, you can now get your extreme sour fix a boozier way.

Warheads has teamed up with Artisanal Brew Works to create a spiked seltzer flavor that tastes like the candy itself. So, um, expect tears. The concept was dreamt up by two former high school teachers-turned-brewery owners Kurt Borchardt and Colin Quinn, who founded Artisinal in 2015. While they started with double dry-hopped IPAs and English browns, according to Food & Wine, the idea for something more innovative sprung up last year, and the pair reached out to Warheads.

"We figured that we'd jump out in front of it and just ask them if they were interested in working with us," Quinn told the outlet. "As it turns out, they were very receptive, and really, really cool."