Watching Shoes Get Dipped in Paint Is Bizarrely Satisfying

There's an entire world of bizarrely cathartic videos on YouTube involving aesthetically appealing destruction. From an iPhone being encased baby blue liquid rubber to a melting rubber ducky, there is something immensely satisfying about watching beautiful footage of things changing form and becoming something new. Sometimes that something new is a completely useless lump of melted rubber. Sometimes that something new is striking and remains useful.

A new video in Super Deluxe's "Stoned Mode" video series provides a bit of the latter. An artist working with the Super Deluxe dips objects into meticulously constructed paint swirls to give them a psychedelic twist. From shoes to a banana, basically everything looks better after being dipped into paint.