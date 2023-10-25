Aruba Wants to Give You a Free Tattoo if You Vacation There

Most of the souvenirs you can bring home from a vacation aren't really built for longevity. Hand lotion? It won't last you more than a few months. Special candies or foods? Only going to last until you eat them. But the Aruba Tourism Authority wants you to come home from your next Caribbean getaway with something a little more lasting than a shell necklace to commemorate your trip.

The island is offering tourists the chance to get a free, Aruba-themed tattoo from a local artist as your souvenir. As part of the "tattoovenir" giveaway, tourists will be able to get their tattoo from artists at five local tattoo shops: Black Sheep Body Arts, Cadushi Ink Tattoos, Inkspiration Tattoo Studio, Aruba Tattoo/Aruba Tattoo and Piercing, and Art 4 Life Tattoo.

The "tattoovenir" signup is open for eligible participants starting today. You can go to aruba.com/tattoovenirs to claim a voucher to receive a tattoo between January 1, 2024 and June 30, 2024, while supplies last of course.

"When our visitors leave, they take some of the island's abundant happiness with them," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "What better way to celebrate this lasting feeling than to give away permanent souvenirs from our talented local tattoo artists. Because Aruba stays with you, long after you leave."

If you need more incentive to travel to Aruba beyond getting a free tattoo, there's plenty. The island nation's Eagle Beach is ranked as one of the best beaches in the world, according to Tripadvisor. It beckons vacationers and remote workers alike—and there's plenty to do beyond laying on the beach, including hiking in caverns, swimming in natural pools, and taking submarine rides out to the reef.