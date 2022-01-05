The CDC Updated Its 'Avoid Travel' List to Include Aruba

On January 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Aruba to a level four on its 'Avoid Travel' list. With over 500 COVID-19 cases reported per 100,000 people over the last 28 days, Aruba is the latest to be added to the list, while many other islands in the Caribbean are reinforcing travel protocols as the Omicron variant numbers continue to spike.

To enter Aruba, according to Aruba Tourism Authority, travelers must have proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure. Travelers must also complete an online Embarkation/Disembarkation card and purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance.

The US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Barbados have all changed travel guidelines for incoming travelers as well. According to Discover Puerto Rico, all domestic travelers have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid or PCR test taken within two days of their arrival, regardless of their vaccination status. The US Virgin Islands also requires travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Tests must be negative within three days of travel.

According to Barbados travel protocol, the island will only let travelers enter with either proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test taken within one day of their arrival on the island or show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within three days of their arrival.