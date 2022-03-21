Aruba Just Lifted Its COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

The Aruba Tourism Authority announced that all travel restrictions have been lifted on the island as of March 19. Travelers entering the country will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but will still be required to fill out immigration entry documents and get Aruba Visitors Insurance.

Before March 19, travelers older than the age of 12 were required to show proof of vaccination (and booster shot depending on when they were vaccinated) or proof of a negative rapid COVID test and a negative PCR test after arriving, according to Travel +Leisure.

In February, Aruba lifted all mandatory COVID restrictions on the island. Now, during travelers’ stays, masks are not required except if an individual business has a requirement in place. Iceland, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico are some of several major destinations to relax or completely lift COVID requirements in recent weeks.

"As part of Aruba's Path Forward, we have been working towards shifting to greater levels of normalcy and this is a big step in that direction allowing our visitors the ease they are accustomed to when visiting Aruba,” Ronella Croes, the CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority, said in an interview with the magazine.

While Aruba is lifting its COVID-related restrictions, it's important to note that the CDC still considers the country as a Level 4 risk for US travelers, the highest level.