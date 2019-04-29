Arya Became the Hero of 'Game of Thrones' & It's Being Commemorated in Memes

Surviving Marvel's 59-Hour Movie Marathon
"The Long Night" has come and gone. It cost the assembled forces at Winterfell a good deal, but they emerged victorious over the Night King and his army of the blue-eyed undead. As with any episode of Game of Thrones, especially during its final season, there are plenty of memes being mined. But there might not be any more prevalent the morning after the show than memes surrounding Arya Stark.
Arya has become the show's clear hero after she took out the Night King with the Catspaw Dagger. (Which kind of sounds a bit like the end of a game of "Clue." It was Arya in the Godswood with the Catspaw Dagger.) It wasn't even just that she stuck the Night King with the pointy end that has made her an undeniably badass.
She had that moment with Gendry in the previous episode, then she was a White Walker killing machine with her new Gendry-forged weapon. It seemed like she had maybe had her moment, but her reunion with Melisandre (she's baaaack, briefly) reminded Arya of the Red Witch's important words on the previous encounter. Then Melisandre went a step further and reminded Arya of the words of her former "dance instructor," Syrio Forel. He told her back in Season 1, "There is only one god and his name is Death, and there is only one thing we say to Death: 'Not today.'"
If this was Thor: Ragnarok that'd probably be the moment "The Immigrant Song" starts kicking. Fortunately, Game of Thrones is a little more subdued. But Twitter's use of "not today" and other Arya worship was much less subtle. Here are some of the best memes, jokes, and praise for the hero of the Battle of Winterfell.
Even Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, was feeling the intensity of that scene.
Onward, Arya. There are more people on your list.
