Florida Man Yells "Dicks Out For Harambe!" in the Face of Hurricane Matthew

As Hurricane Matthew hurtles toward Florida, many people are doing the rational thing and evacuating their homes. Other Floridians are staying behind, risking life and limb to praise the almighty spirit of Harambe.
During a live broadcast on Thursday, reporter Farron Salley relayed a dispatch about the approaching storm from West Palm Beach. The wind was heavy and the skies were gray -- no torrential downpours yet -- so Salley stayed on task, until a radical dude interrupted the broadcast with a millennial battle-cry.
“Dicks out for Harambe! Dicks out for Harambe!,” he yelled like a meme-savvy gladiator, raising his first in the air. See below:
This amused Salley, who kept her professional calm before starting to laugh, because this dude literally yelled “Dicks out for Harambe” in the middle of her report. Nothing is unprecedented in 2016.
Matthew is bearing down on the American southeast, and the White House has already declared a state of emergency in Florida, where thousands are already without power, according to The Weather Channel. The Category 4 storm has forced the closure of Walt Disney World for the fourth time in the theme park's history, and it looks like a morbid skull when viewed in infrared.
At least this guy has his priorities straight.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.