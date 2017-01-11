Florida Man Yells "Dicks Out For Harambe!" in the Face of Hurricane Matthew

As Hurricane Matthew hurtles toward Florida, many people are doing the rational thing and evacuating their homes. Other Floridians are staying behind, risking life and limb to praise the almighty spirit of Harambe.

During a live broadcast on Thursday, reporter Farron Salley relayed a dispatch about the approaching storm from West Palm Beach. The wind was heavy and the skies were gray -- no torrential downpours yet -- so Salley stayed on task, until a radical dude interrupted the broadcast with a millennial battle-cry.

“Dicks out for Harambe! Dicks out for Harambe!,” he yelled like a meme-savvy gladiator, raising his first in the air. See below: