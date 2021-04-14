You Can Get Paid $12,000 to Work Remotely from West Virginia

Once upon a time, we went to actual offices. Our work commute was a lot longer than the 10-foot walk from bed to couch, we sat in uncomfy desk chairs, and suffered through IRL meetings. But with many companies still requiring work from home—and others offering the possibility indefinitely—West Virginia will pay you to work from there.

Earlier this week, the Mountain State announced its all-new Ascend WV program, which gets you $12,000 and includes a year's worth of free outdoor recreation. Here's how it works: The program requires a commitment to live in Morgantown, though later cities will reportedly include Shepherdstown and Lewisburg.

The program was supported by a $25 million grant from West Virginia native Brad D. Smith and his wife Alys. The couple is hoping to lure similarly outdoorsy folks to the area.

"Following decades of Silicon Valley success leading brands like Intuit’s TurboTax to the top, one thing became clear to Brad D. Smith: his heart never left his home of West Virginia. With clear eyes and a deep love for the mountains that made him, Brad and his wife Alys began dreaming of a better place to innovate, one that inspires instead of burns out," the program website reads. "Working together to reach a higher place, one that truly is #AlmostHeaven, Ascend WV was founded. Our program is simple: We want you to experience work-life balance in a brand new way—through community, purpose and the outdoors you can bring your remote work to in the mountains of West Virginia."

In addition to the $12,000 and free outdoor recreation, you'll also snag free co-working space, free access to outdoor gear rentals, and plenty of social and networking events. The application process is pretty straightforward. Just fill out the online form and wait. Next thing you know, you'll be working and hiking in a new home state.