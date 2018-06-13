Ashton Kutcher and James Corden Had a Very Mean Rap Battle

James Corden and Ashton Kutcher had a run at each other in a new installment of Corden's "Drop the Mic" on The Late Late Show. (It was actually back on the Late Late Show and not the TBS show of the same name based on the segment.)
The series has a guest freestyle (that should probably be in quotes) rap battle against Corden. They insult each other for a few rounds and a judge crowns the winner. It's fun, even when the guest is weird, like the time recently when Dr. Phil participated in a rap battle on the TBS version of the show.
Corden had some excellent barbs, including telling Kutcher, "You were so bad in Jobs, even Siri won't talk to you." Also: "You do great charity work year after year. If you want to stop something from dying, why don't you start with your career?"
Behold The Super Bowl For Cat Lovers
Corden probably gets the best of him, but Kutcher got in a couple solid jabs, including, "People see me at valet, they say, 'Look, it’s a star.' People see you at valet, they say, 'Dude, where’s my car?'" Watch above to see who guest judge Sean Diddy Combs crowned the champion. (It's worth noting that Dr. Phil beat Corden, so losing to him now looks pretty horrible.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.