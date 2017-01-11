News

Porn Stars Reveal Their Weirdest Porn Scenes

Published On 09/26/2016

Just when you thought a Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump porn parody was a little much, the adult film folks over at Wood Rocket recently dropped a new video in which porn stars reveal all the "really weird" porn scenes they've been in over the years. And when they say "really weird," well, they aren't lying.

The video features several porn stars, including Amber Ivy, Sheridan Love, Nickey Huntsman, who are all asked "What was your weirdest porn scene?" As you can imagine -- especially if you've ever spent a few minutes on an adult website -- the porn stars' extremely NSFW responses do not disappoint. Some highlights: gummy bears and golf balls getting stuck in... places; more than a few tales involving "gaping" (maybe don't google that one); and even some intense "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" role playing.

And there's plenty more where that came from in the 10-minute clip. Check out the full, very much NSFW thing above. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't say that he's had similar experiences. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

