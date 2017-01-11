Porn Stars Reveal Their Weirdest Porn Scenes

Just when you thought a Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump porn parody was a little much, the adult film folks over at Wood Rocket recently dropped a new video in which porn stars reveal all the "really weird" porn scenes they've been in over the years. And when they say "really weird," well, they aren't lying.

The video features several porn stars, including Amber Ivy, Sheridan Love, Nickey Huntsman, who are all asked "What was your weirdest porn scene?" As you can imagine -- especially if you've ever spent a few minutes on an adult website -- the porn stars' extremely NSFW responses do not disappoint. Some highlights: gummy bears and golf balls getting stuck in... places; more than a few tales involving "gaping" (maybe don't google that one); and even some intense "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" role playing.