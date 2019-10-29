This Hotel Is Hiring a 'Fur Butler' to Take Care of Its Beloved Hotel Dog

It's not my intention to derail any lifelong career plans here, but I have news that might do just that. The St. Regis in Aspen is hiring an official "Fur Butler" to look after the hotel's Bernese Mountain Dog, Kitty, so you should probably quit your day job and move to Colorado. It's the only answer.
The position -- which, yes, is a legit job that pays -- will require you to tend to Kitty's needs, handle his schedule, and run the resort's Pet Program. And while the gig may sound a smidge too good to be true, it's not exactly a walk in the (dog) park. Kitty's a busy guy with play dates, strolls, airport greetings, property tours, and more. You'll also coordinate the monthly Bark 'n' Brews and attend daily resort events, Travel & Leisure reports.
The role is an hourly full-time position. You'll report to the Front Office team and work closely with the Director of Marketing.
"The Fur Butler’s success is rooted in a deep passion for animals, service, uncompromising standards, the ability to anticipate needs, and impeccable interpersonal skills," the Facebook job description reads. "A keen interest in photography and social media is encouraged."
Spoil Your Pup at The Dodo's Best Dog Day Ever Event
Here's how the application process works: Post a video or photo to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #kittysfurbutler and include a little about what makes you a worthy candidate. Afterwards, you'll email your resume over to kitty@stregis.com along with your social media handles and someone (I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that won't actually be Kitty, for obvious reasons) will reach out.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.