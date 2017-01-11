Two Cups of This Coffee Has Enough Caffeine to Kill You

Even if you guzzle an entire pot of coffee in a morning, you won't come close to the amount of caffeine it'd take to overdose, let alone die. An insanely strong brew available in Australia, however, will get you pretty damn close. Oh, and it'll keep you awake for up to 18 hours.

The potentially dangerous iced coffee, fittingly called the "Asskicker," was recently created by the maniacs over at Viscous Coffee in Adelaide, Australia, according to a report by The Advertiser. One serving of the stuff contains five entire grams of caffeine, which is more than 12 times 400mg daily limit recommended by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for healthy adults and more than 75 times the amount of caffeine in a shot of espresso. For additional perspective, that's about half the amount experts believe could be lethal. Damn.