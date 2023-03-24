A Skyscraper-Sized Asteroid Will Be Visible in the Sky This Weekend

Earth Sky reports that the asteroid will pass at half the Earth-moon distance. The 2023 DZ2 asteroid was discovered by astronomers in the Canary Islands in Spain back in February. Because of its proximity and size, amateurs will be able to see the event in a smaller telescope. You can see full prediction charts on EarthSky.com .

This weekend, you'll be able to see an asteroid that is roughly the size of a skyscraper (200 meters in diameter) blipping past Earth. NASA's Asteroid Watch reported that a newly discovered asteroid called 2023 DZ2 will pass our planet from 100,000 miles away on March 24 and 25, 2023.

DZ2 was initially thought to have a small chance of impacting Earth in 2026, but scientists have since determined that there is no risk of the asteroid impacting Earth. The asteroid will be moving past Earth at a speed of 17,403 miles per hour but it won't appear to be traveling as fast in the sky.

"Astronomers with the International Asteroid Warning Network are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period - good practice for #PlanetaryDefense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered,' NASA's account tweeted.

Right now, astronomers predict that the asteroid will be visible early in the night on March 24 in the northern hemisphere and early in the morning according to Universal Coordinated Time. You can get up-to-date estimates on when will be the best time to see DZ2 over at EarthSky.