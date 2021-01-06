Here Are All the Stargazing Events You Won't Want to Miss This Month
Brave the cold.
It's a new year, and it's worth taking your newfound love of stargazing, birthed by social distancing, into the new year. (Or, you know, if you've got a lifelong love of the stars, you'll probably need no encouragement to get out and look up.)
After a thrilling December, January arrives with a little less excitement as far as major stargazing events are concerned. There's no great conjunction, solar eclipse, or parade of visible conjunctions. Nonetheless, there are still beautiful sights, and if you escape the light pollution of the city, there's always a ton to see in the night sky no matter what night you're heading out.
If you're going to make the effort in a cold month when stargazing is less appealing than it is in the summer, here are a few things worth catching.
January 3: Quadrantid meteor shower peaksThe first meteor shower of 2021 arrives early. It's a shower with the potential to be outstanding under the ideal conditions, but we're not getting ideal conditions. Sky & Telescope suggests 25 meteors per hour is a little closer to the norm for the shower. The best time to see it this year isn't ideal in North America, and you'll be contending with light pollution from the moon for most of the night. However, on January 2 and 3, there are a couple of hours in the early evening before the moon rises just before 10 pm local time that you should be able to see some meteors.
January 11: Venus and the moon are briefly visible togetherThe moon and Venus are going to briefly have a close encounter on the morning of January 11. The sight, however, will only be visible on the West Coast, per In the Sky. You'll be able to look about an hour before down to see the duo in the southeastern sky. You'll need a clear horizon, though, as the pair will be sitting quite low in the sky.
January 20: Mars and the moon have a close callMars and the moon are going to have a conjunction and close approach the night of January 20. You'll be able to see them together in the southeast just after sunset, and they'll hang together until they fall below the horizon just after midnight EST. In the Sky says the duo of bright objects will be too far separated to see simultaneously through a telescope or binoculars, but they'll be bright and easily visible to the naked eye, even within most cities where light pollution blocks out the vast majority of the night sky.
January 28: The full moon arrivesThe full moon arrives as the month comes to a close. It's not going to be particularly notable. No eclipse, and no supermoon label. (The first supermoon of 2021 won't arrive until March.)
All month: Orion takes overOrion, one of the most recognizable constellations, has been back for a bit, but the beautiful constellation and its bright belt (which is an asterism) will be visible throughout the month. Be sure to check out the winter constellation as it passes across the sky any night you've got clear skies.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.
