Here Are All the Stargazing Events You Won't Want to Miss This Month

It's a new year, and it's worth taking your newfound love of stargazing, birthed by social distancing, into the new year. (Or, you know, if you've got a lifelong love of the stars, you'll probably need no encouragement to get out and look up.)

After a thrilling December, January arrives with a little less excitement as far as major stargazing events are concerned. There's no great conjunction, solar eclipse, or parade of visible conjunctions. Nonetheless, there are still beautiful sights, and if you escape the light pollution of the city, there's always a ton to see in the night sky no matter what night you're heading out.

If you're going to make the effort in a cold month when stargazing is less appealing than it is in the summer, here are a few things worth catching.