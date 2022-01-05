January Is Full of Gorgeous Views of the Planets for Stargazers

A whole new year has landed. It might be the dead of winter, but it's a great month to look up under the night sky.

January will bring outstanding opportunities to view planets and stars. Mercury will be in a good position for viewing, Saturn and Jupiter will have a close encounter with the moon, Mars is returning to the night sky and will visit the moon toward the end of the month, and the moon will make a trek across the winter hexagon.

Here are all of the best stargazing events taking place in January.