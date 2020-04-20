Everything You Need to Know to Take up Stargazing

Do you need tools like telescopes and apps?

This is a piece of the puzzle that gets stacked on top of other points below. Do you need a telescope to start stargazing? Not necessarily. Though you can't see everything with the naked eye. So, it depends on what you're looking for. If you want to view deep-space objects, you’re going to need a telescope. If you’re looking at planets, you’ll be able to see a lot of them with the naked eye. Venus, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter are all easily visible. However, even a pair of binoculars will give you a more impressive view, letting you see the rings of Saturn or the crescent of Venus when it's at its brightest.

However, there are tools available beyond telescopes and binoculars. "The first thing I did when I started is to subscribe to the national magazines," Sreenivasan said. "The two largest ones are Sky and Telescope and Astronomy." Though, he notes you can read them online as well. They have details about what you can see in the night sky over the coming weeks. (Of course, Thrillist also has details on many space events throughout the year.)

Additionally, there are apps that use augmented reality to show you what's in the sky and help you track down objects you want to see. Some of the most popular apps include Sky View, Sky Safari, Star Walk, and Night Sky. "Also, invest in a star atlas," Sreenivasan said. "There are several out there like Sky & Telescope’s Pocket Sky Atlas. That’s one a lot of beginners use, and I still use it myself when I travel. It’s just a set of star maps. It’s a pretty small book, but it’s a pretty good book."