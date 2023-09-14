These Jaw-Dropping Space Images Just Won a Major Award

The Royal Observatory Greenwich has announced its Astronomy Photographer of the Year winners.

By Serena Tara

Published on 9/14/2023 at 3:41 PM

Skyscapes Runner-Up—"Celestial Equator Above First World War Trench Memorial" | Photo by Louis Leroux-Gere, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
If you look at the sky (and more specifically, at the night sky) with a naked eye, chances are you'll already think it's beautiful. Now, imagine looking at it through a telescope—pretty damn gorgeous, you'll agree. But let's elevate the experience even more, shall we?

The Royal Observatory Greenwich just announced the winners of its prestigious Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards, and yes, you guessed it—we have some stunning winning photos to share with you. The overall winners of this year are Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty for their photograph titled Andromeda, Unexpected, which not only is, according to the judges, beautiful, but it also captures an important discovery.

Overall Winner and Galaxy Winner—"Andromeda, Unexpected" | Photo by Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich

The photo, which is a snap of the Andromeda Galaxy (the closest spiral galaxy to our very own Milky Way), shines light on a pretty big plasma arc sitting right next to it. According to scientists, finding such a large structure that close to a galaxy is very surprising, and this has led to a transnational scientific collaboration to further investigate the phenomenon.

"This astrophoto is as spectacular as [it is] valuable," László Francsics, judge and astrophotographer, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "It not only presents Andromeda in a new way, but also raises the quality of astrophotography to a higher level."

Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Winner—"The Running Chicken Nebula" | Photo by Runwei Xu and Binyu Wang, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich

Very worthy of mention are also the winners of the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year award. Runwei Xu and Binyu Wang (who are just 14 years old, by the way!) brought home the title thanks to their photo named The Running Chicken Nebula, which was described as a "strikingly beautiful picture" by judge Yuri Beletsky.

In addition to the overall winners and the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year winners, the competition—which saw over 4,000 entries from 64 countries—selected winners for almost a dozen different categories. Those categories included Galaxies, Aurorae, Our Moon, Our Sun, People and Space, Planets, Comets and Asteroids, Skyscapes, Stars and Nebulae, and also The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer and The Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation. All winning photos will be on display in an accompanying exhibition at the National Maritime Museum (located in London) starting on Saturday.

Check out some of the winning photos below:

Aurorae Winner—"Brushstrokes" | Photo by Monika Deviat, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
Our Moon Winner—"Mars-Set" | Photo by Ethan Chappel, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
Our Sun Winner—"A Sun Question" | Photo by Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
People & Space Winner—"Zeila" | Photo by Vikas Chander, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
Planets, Comets, & Asteroids Winner—"Suspended in a Sunbeam" | Photo by Tom Williams, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
Skycapes Winner—"Grand Cosmic Fireworks" | Photo by Angel An, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
Stars & Nebulae Winner—"New Class of Galactic Nebulae Around the Star YY Hya" | Photo by Marcel Drechsler, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer Winner—"Sh2-132: Blinded by the Light" | Photo by Aaron Wilhelm, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich
Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation Winner—"Black Echo" | Photo by John White, courtesy of Royal Observatory Greenwich

Ready to go stargazing?

Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in and stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.

Serena Tara is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.