These Jaw-Dropping Space Images Just Won a Major Award

If you look at the sky (and more specifically, at the night sky) with a naked eye, chances are you'll already think it's beautiful. Now, imagine looking at it through a telescope—pretty damn gorgeous, you'll agree. But let's elevate the experience even more, shall we?

The Royal Observatory Greenwich just announced the winners of its prestigious Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards, and yes, you guessed it—we have some stunning winning photos to share with you. The overall winners of this year are Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty for their photograph titled Andromeda, Unexpected, which not only is, according to the judges, beautiful, but it also captures an important discovery.