Atari's New Retro Console Is So Popular Indiegogo Crashed When Pre-Orders Opened Today

The deluge of official retro gaming consoles isn't over yet. Atari has opened its new Atari VCS console for pre-orders through Indiegogo. Once the campaign launched, it was so popular that it crashed Indiegogo's payment system and the Atari site. With a modest goal of $100,000, it has surpassed that by quickly raising $1.8 million with a month remaining in the campaign.
The VCS comes pre-loaded with more than 100 classic games like Asteroid, Gravitar, and Centipede that can be played in the original arcade or 2600 format. The system has the option of an updated retro joystick or a more modern controller if the old school joystick is too old school for you. The collector's edition console features real wood paneling on the front is available for pre-order at $299 (with joystick), while an Onyx edition that comes entirely in black is available for $199 or $229 with the joystick.
Despite the retro look, it comes with a modern processor that offers users the option to play many classic Atari games as well as select PC games. It's been updated to work with 4K resolution and HDR and features built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, expandable storage, and USB ports to connect webcams, microphones, speakers, and USB controllers. It can also stream video to your TV.
It comes with a ton of updated features, but it's not the first retro Atari console available. In September, when Nintendo released its SNES Classic, AtGames released its updated Atari throwback, the Atari Flashback 8 Gold.
The units are only available through Atari's Indiegogo campaign, which says the consoles will begin to ship mid-2019.
h/t Verge
