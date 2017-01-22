This Falcons Fan Couldn't Stop Knocking the Cheese off Packer Fans' Heads

In Sunday's NFC Championship bout, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons took it to the Green Bay Packers, jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first half. The Packers would never recover from that deficit and the Falcons would punch a ticket to the Super Bowl in front of their fans in Atlanta. (It was a good lead, but it's an ominous lead for Falcons fans. The Falcons blew a 17-0 lead in the NFC championship to the 49ers back in 2013.)

But winning just wasn't enough for one Dirty Birds fan. While Ryan and Julio Jones mercilessly beat the cheeseheads on the field, one fan mercilessly knocked the foam cheese off actual heads.