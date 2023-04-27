Nonstop Flights to the Faroe Islands from the U.S. Are Launching Soon

The remote and rugged Faroe Islands just got a bit more accessible for US travelers.

Atlantic Airways, the Faroes' national airline, just announced it will launch a new nonstop seasonal flight between the US and the archipelago, specifically between New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) and Vágar Airport (FAE), the Danish territory's only airport.

According to One Mile at a Time, the flights to the Faroes will launch on August 22, 2023, and will operate once weekly through October 4, 2023. The flights will head westbound from the Faroes on Tuesdays and eastbound from the US on Wednesdays. The inaugural flights are expected to go on sale on May 15.

As an added bonus for NYC travelers, Atlantic Airways is also offering bus service from midtown Manhattan to Stewart Airport that is specifically timed to the flights.

The Faroes have long been something of a holy grail destination for diehard international travelers. The archipelago located in the North Atlantic between Norway, Scotland, and Iceland is tiny—spanning just 540 square feet, about half the size of Rhode Island—and remote, but it's also known for its natural beauty.

The 18 islands making up the Faroes are home to epic ocean waterfalls, unique rock formations and bird cliffs, massive local populations of puffins and sheep, and its iconic Hobbit-esque homes with living-grass roofs, just to name a few features. In other words, there's a lot to take in and you might want to get there before the destination gets too popular.