You Can Now Buy Cold Brew Made Without Coffee Beans

The world is changing rapidly. That includes the beverage world. You can get plant-based milkshakes and pre-mixed Jack & Cokes. The inventions never end. And now, you can get beanless coffee from Atomo Coffee, Inc., a company that just secured a $40 million investment in its mission.

Atomo was founded in 2019 in Seattle and has reverse-engineered a cup of joe. By using upcycled ingredients, Atomo is hoping to deliver a "coffee experience with reduced environmental impact." Due to accelerated climate change, drought, frost, and rising temperatures have made growing coffee increasingly untenable and more negatively impactful.

"The demand for coffee is increasing year over year with climate change significantly impacting the farming regions, which in turn will impact the consumer through price and availability," Rob Leclerc of AgFunder, one of Atomo's financers, said in a press release. "Breakthrough technologies pioneered by Atomo are going to be a part of the solution for future generations to be able continue enjoying their favorite brews."

Atomo says that the beanless coffee the company produces has 93% less carbon emission and uses 94% less water. According to one survey, taste testers could not tell that Atomo was made without coffee beans compared to traditional cold brews.

If this beanless coffee has caught your interest, you can head to AtomoCoffee.com to check out the three flavors available online. You can choose between Oat Milk, Classic Black, and Ultra Smooth cold brews. The drinks will also be available at select stores starting later this year.