AT&T's New Streaming Service Launches Nov. 30th with 60 Channels for $35

AT&T said it plans to offer a free seven-day trial of any of the DirecTV Now packages to new customers, and said it'll even throw in a free Apple TV if you sign up for the service and prepay the first three months. On top of that, the company will offer the "Go Big" bundle with 100-plus channels for $35 (normally $60) for a limited time, however, it's somewhat unclear how you'll be able to keep that promotional price.

"Customers who sign up for this offer will continue to enjoy this special price for as long as you keep the package, subject only to future reasonable programming price increases applicable to all packages," AT&T stated in a press release.