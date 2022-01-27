Ticket Prices for These U.S. Attractions Rose by 100% Since 2017

Letting the good times roll can come at a cost, no matter your definition of fun. From grocery store items to attractions, prices for just about everything are rising. In the United States, the cost of fun, also known as ticket prices, has increased up to 100% since 2017.

Everything from museums to amusement parks and more have gotten more expensive in the last five years. Not everything has gone up quite as much, however. Some attractions have risen just 20% over the previous five years, but a price increase is still a price increase.

Here's how much more expensive these museums have gotten since 2017:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York: $0 to $25 — 100% increase

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas: $10 to $16 — 60% increase

Crocker Art Museum in California: $10 to $15 — 50% increase

Chihuly Garden and Glass in Washington: $24 to $32 — 33.33% increase

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Massachusetts: $15 to $20 — 33.33% increase

USS Midway in California: $20 to $26 — 30% increase

Museum of Fine Art in Texas: $15 to $19 —26.67% increase

Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania: $20 to $25 — 25% increase

Neue Galerie New York: $20 to $25 — 25% increase

Norton Simon Museum in California: $12 to $15 — 25% increase



Here's how much more expensive these amusement parks have gotten:

Funland in Delaware: $15 to $30 — 100% increase

Santa's Village in New Hampshire: $32 to $48 — 50% increase

Fun Spot America in Florida: $40.95 to $54.95 — 34.19% increase

Children's Fairyland in California: $10 to $13 — 30% increase

Sesame Place in Pennsylvania: $70 to $89.99 — 28.56% increase

Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho: $39 to $50 — 28.21% increase

Nickelodeon Universe in Minnesota: $35.99 to $44.99 — 25.01% increase

Dollywood in Tennessee: $69 to $84 — 21.74% increase

Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire: $29 to $35 — 20.69% increase

Silver Dollar City in Missouri; $62 to $74 — 19.35% increase



Fun, like all things, comes at a cost, and this likely won't be the last time we see prices rise.