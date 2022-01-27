Ticket Prices for These U.S. Attractions Rose by 100% Since 2017
It turns out you can put a price on fun.
Letting the good times roll can come at a cost, no matter your definition of fun. From grocery store items to attractions, prices for just about everything are rising. In the United States, the cost of fun, also known as ticket prices, has increased up to 100% since 2017.
Everything from museums to amusement parks and more have gotten more expensive in the last five years. Not everything has gone up quite as much, however. Some attractions have risen just 20% over the previous five years, but a price increase is still a price increase.
Here's how much more expensive these museums have gotten since 2017:
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York: $0 to $25 — 100% increase
- Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas: $10 to $16 — 60% increase
- Crocker Art Museum in California: $10 to $15 — 50% increase
- Chihuly Garden and Glass in Washington: $24 to $32 — 33.33% increase
- Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Massachusetts: $15 to $20 — 33.33% increase
- USS Midway in California: $20 to $26 — 30% increase
- Museum of Fine Art in Texas: $15 to $19 —26.67% increase
- Philadelphia Museum of Art in Pennsylvania: $20 to $25 — 25% increase
- Neue Galerie New York: $20 to $25 — 25% increase
- Norton Simon Museum in California: $12 to $15 — 25% increase
Here's how much more expensive these amusement parks have gotten:
- Funland in Delaware: $15 to $30 — 100% increase
- Santa's Village in New Hampshire: $32 to $48 — 50% increase
- Fun Spot America in Florida: $40.95 to $54.95 — 34.19% increase
- Children's Fairyland in California: $10 to $13 — 30% increase
- Sesame Place in Pennsylvania: $70 to $89.99 — 28.56% increase
- Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho: $39 to $50 — 28.21% increase
- Nickelodeon Universe in Minnesota: $35.99 to $44.99 — 25.01% increase
- Dollywood in Tennessee: $69 to $84 — 21.74% increase
- Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire: $29 to $35 — 20.69% increase
- Silver Dollar City in Missouri; $62 to $74 — 19.35% increase
Fun, like all things, comes at a cost, and this likely won't be the last time we see prices rise.