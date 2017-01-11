AT&T's New Streaming Service Offers 100 Channels for $35

Thanks to services like Netflix, Sling TV, and Playstation Vue as well as devices like the Apple TV, it's already fairly easy to get access to live TV, shows, and movies without being tethered to a damn cable bill every month. Now, AT&T is gearing up to launch its own major streaming service, which will offer more than 100 channels for $35 per month, or, you know, way cheaper than cable.

The online-only service, DirecTV Now, is AT&T's big play to undercut the cost of traditional cable services from competitors like Comcast, and interestingly, the new details come just days after the communications giant agreed to acquire Time Warner for more than $85 billion. The service will arrive in November with more than 100 channels, including content from A&E, Scripps, NBC Universal, and Fox, according to a report by Variety, although the full lineup of channels has yet to be revealed. In other words, it could be a truly viable alternative to shelling out for actual cable.