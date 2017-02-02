Audi's Powerful Equality-Themed Ad Is the Best Super Bowl Commercial So Far

Although Budweiser insists it wasn't a political response to President Trump's recent executive order on immigration, the beer company's Super Bowl commercial features an inspiring pro-immigrant message. Now, Audi has released a moving ad for the big game with a powerful statement on gender equality and, best of all, it's 100% on purpose.
The cinematic commercial, simply titled "Daughter," follows a little girl competing in a bruising downhill cart race, while her dad watches from the crowd at the finish line. The race itself is full of suspenseful turns and, eventually, triumph, but it's her dad's thoughts about here future and how our society values women that -- for lack of a better word -- drive the message.
"What do I tell my daughter?" he asks himself. "Do I tell her that her grandpa’s worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”
"Or maybe," he says, as she blazes across the finish line in first place, "I'll be able to tell her something different." The commercial closes with father and daughter embracing after the race and walking up to their shiny Audi S5 Sportback, because after all, it's a car commercial. That doesn't make the message about equality and progress any less moving and important, though. Additionally, Audi said it has pledged to "support ongoing commitment to women’s pay equality in the workplace and to foster a work environment that drives equality for all employees," according to a press release.
Watch the full commercial above, or keep an eye out for it in the third quarter.
