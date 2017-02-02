News

Audi's Powerful Equality-Themed Ad Is the Best Super Bowl Commercial So Far

By Published On 02/02/2017 By Published On 02/02/2017

Trending

related

The Best Date Spot in 25 DC Neighborhoods

related

The Best Things to Do on a Weekend in Long Beach

related

The Best New Bars & Restaurants That Opened in NYC in January

related

The Best LA Openings of January 2017

Although Budweiser insists it wasn't a political response to President Trump's recent executive order on immigration, the beer company's Super Bowl commercial features an inspiring pro-immigrant message. Now, Audi has released a moving ad for the big game with a powerful statement on gender equality and, best of all, it's 100% on purpose. 

The cinematic commercial, simply titled "Daughter," follows a little girl competing in a bruising downhill cart race, while her dad watches from the crowd at the finish line. The race itself is full of suspenseful turns and, eventually, triumph, but it's her dad's thoughts about here future and how our society values women that -- for lack of a better word -- drive the message. 

"What do I tell my daughter?" he asks himself. "Do I tell her that her grandpa’s worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”

"Or maybe," he says, as she blazes across the finish line in first place, "I'll be able to tell her something different." The commercial closes with father and daughter embracing after the race and walking up to their shiny Audi S5 Sportback, because after all, it's a car commercial. That doesn't make the message about equality and progress any less moving and important, though. Additionally, Audi said it has pledged to "support ongoing commitment to women’s pay equality in the workplace and to foster a work environment that drives equality for all employees," according to a press release.

Watch the full commercial above, or keep an eye out for it in the third quarter. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Guy Tenderizes His Meat by Blowing It up with Dynamite

related

READ MORE
NBA Player's Overconfidence Provides the Perfect Meme to End 2016

related

READ MORE
McDonald's Is Cryptically Teasing a 'Big Announcement' on January 26th

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like