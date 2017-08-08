Amazon’s New ‘Audiobooks for Dogs’ Are Here to Keep Your Neighbors Sane

As Amazon continues to prove successful in its quest to dominate the world of humans, it appears to have already set its sights on its next target population: pets. That's at least what one might infer from its just-launched "Audible For Dogs" series, an audiobook program specifically for canines that's designed to keep your anxious doggo calm and comfortable at home when you're gone.
The program, which is a collaboration with dog behavioralist Cesar Millan (a.k.a. the Dog Whisperer), was inspired by a recent study that found audiobooks to be more relaxing for stressed out dogs than music. And anyone who's dealt with an animal that gets anxious every time you leave them alone knows how important it can be to keep those furry companions calm while you're away (no one likes coming home to a shredded pair of shoes or angry messages from the neighbors about your dog's incessant yapping). To further confirm the theory, Amazon and Millan even did their own mini study, and learned that 76% of dog owners found audiobooks to be effective in getting their four-legged friends to chill the eff out.
Disappointingly, the program isn't stocked with titles narrated by dogs. Rather, it's curated with a rotating selection of existing audiobooks hand-picked by Millan, each accompanied by a video introduction in which he explains their canine appeal (the common thread seems to be a soothing narrator). Right now, the selection includes the likes of Trevor Noah's memoir Born A Crime (narrated by Noah himself), Pride and Prejudice (narrated by Rosamund Pike), and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (narrated by Elijah Wood). The service also features several how-to videos from Millan on how to best prepare your pet for listening (FYI he suggests choosing titles with narrators who sound similar to you/their owners).
There's no additional subscription fee for Audible for Dogs if you're already a regular monthly Audible subscriber (it's essentially a bonus service with specially curated title selection). However, if you're skeptical of how valid or effective this might be for your pet without shelling out the , you can test it out with your dog for free for a month by taking advantage of Audible's longstanding 30-day free trial.
h/t Inc
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.