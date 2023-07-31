2 Rare Supermoons Are Coming This August, Here's When to See Them

August is all about the moon, and let me tell you—it's about to be super. This month is not only packed with celestial events (remember the Perseid meteor shower?), but it also flaunts not only one but two full moons. And get this—they're both supermoons, too!

The first one is coming right up. On the night of Tuesday, August 1, the full Sturgeon moon will rise up in the sky. More specifically, if you're located in NYC, In the Sky reports that the Sturgeon supermoon will rise at 2:31 pm EDT and it will set at 05:11 am EDT on Wednesday August 3.

For the other supermoon, you'll have to wait until the end of the month. Dubbed the full blue moon, it will rise (for New Yorkers) at 7:10 pm EDT on August 30 and it will set at 6:46 am EDT the day after, on August 31.

As the popular term "once in a blue moon" suggests, this is a relatively rare occurrence to have two full moons, let alone two supermoons, in the same month. According to the New York Post, we won't see a blue supermoon again until August 2032, nine years from now.

The term supermoon is already pretty eloquent, but if you're not familiar with the phenomenon, we're here to help! What happens is that the moon's orbit around the Earth isn't really a perfect circle—it's a little warped, and it looks more like an elliptical shape. That means that there are points on the moon's orbit in which the gorgeous planet is closer to the Earth, which makes it appear larger and brighter to us stargazers—hence the term supermoon.

According to Space.com, supermoons can be even 30% brighter and 14% bigger than a regular moon that we see from Earth. However, don't get your hopes up too high—while they both sound like big numbers, the size difference is really hard to spot with the naked eye unless you have a ton of experience in moon watching. Its brightness difference, however, is a whole other story, and it's likely that you'll be able to notice it, given optimal moongazing conditions.