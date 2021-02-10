Quaker Oats Just Revealed New Name & Logo to Replace Aunt Jemima

In June of last year, Quaker Oats acknowledged that its popular breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima, was built around a harmful racial stereotype. To help make things right, Quaker committed to giving Aunt Jemima products a full rebrand, including a new name and logo.

"As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations," said Kristin Kroepfl, VP and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, in a statement at the time. "We acknowledge the [Aunt Jemima] brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth, and dignity that we would like it to stand for today."

Nearly eight months later, Quaker finally unveiled the details of the rebrand on Wednesday. From this point on, Aunt Jemima will be known as Pearl Milling Company. Where the woman's face used to be, there is now a graphic of a mill.

At a glance, the brand's new packaging looks the same as before. It bears identical fonts, colors, and product visuals that Aunt Jemima packages had.

"Throughout the effort that led to the new Pearl Milling Company name, Quaker worked with consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts, and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind," reads the company announcement, which also describes plans to donate $1 million in grants toward non-profits aimed at empowering Black women.

The new name may sound random, but it's a direct nod to the breakfast brand's origins. In 1888, the Pearl Milling Company was founded in St. Joseph, Missouri; in 1889, it became home to the famous self-rising pancake mix later known as Aunt Jemima; in 1925, Quaker Oats purchased the Aunt Jemima brand; and in 2021, Quaker Oats reintroduced the Pearl Milling Company name.

Pearl Milling Company branding won't reach store shelves until June 2021. In the meantime, you'll find pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits under the Aunt Jemima name, just without her face.