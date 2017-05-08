News

Aunt Jemima Recalls Frozen Waffles, Pancakes & More Due to Listeria Scare

By Published On 05/08/2017 By Published On 05/08/2017
Cole Saladino/Thrilist

Trending

related

John Oliver Crashed the FCC Website Over Net Neutrality, Again

related

Häagen-Dazs Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

related

'SNL' Spoof 'Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?' Is Just About Perfect

related

Kate McKinnon Roasts the Sexual Tension on 'Morning Joe' in 'SNL' Opening

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Officiant Threw Up in the Middle of Wedding Vows

related

This Boss Shrimp Disembowels a Fish and Finds Another Fish

related

Delta Told This Family to Get Off the Plane or Go to Jail

After all your childhood mornings of drenching freshly toasted waffles with absurd amounts of maple syrup and butter, you'll probably always have a special place in your heart -- and freezer -- for frozen waffles. But if you have Aunt Jemima frozen waffles, pancakes, and other breakfast items in your freezer, then don't eat them, according to a massive recall from the company.

Pinnacle Foods Inc., which produces Aunt Jemima brand foods, has launched a nationwide recall of more than a dozen frozen breakfast products -- waffles, French toast, pancakes, among others -- of all "best buy" dates over fears of listeria contamination. Specifically, the company said it detected Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in its plant environment and launched the recall as a "a precautionary measure." The recall doesn't include Aunt Jemima syrups or dry mixes, though.

Here's a full list of the potentially contaminated products and their UPC codes, per the official recall announcement from the US Food & Drug Administration:

Courtesy of the FDA
Courtesy of the FDA

So far, there have been no reports of illness associated with the products. In case you're wondering, Listeria infections in healthy people often involve symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, according to the FDA. For young kids, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, the illness can be much more serious. So, again, don't eat the aforementioned foods if you have them.

Instead, Pinnacle said you can return the products to wherever you bought them for a full refund. The company has also set up a line for questions regarding the recall at 1-888-299-7646. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist actually has some of these waffles in his freezer. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Maniac Sets Record for Most Ghost Peppers Eaten
News

related

READ MORE
The Amount of Bacteria at Your Gym Will Make You Want a Hand Sanitizer Shower
News

related

READ MORE
This Bright Blue Sparkling Wine Is Your New Alternative to Rosé
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More