Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Pretzel Month with Discounts

Mall culture may not be what it used to be, but some things will outlast the shopping centers themselves. Auntie Anne's Pretzels is one of those enduring places, not to be constrained by America's mercurial attitudes toward indoor shopping experiences. After all, who doesn't love pretzels?

Pretzels have such a wide fan base that October is National Pretzel Month. To celebrate the month, Auntie Anne's is running a special promotion for loyal customers. Anyone who has the Auntie Anne's app downloaded in October will get $3 off of their first online delivery order, and additional weekly delivery offers all month long.