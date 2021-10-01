Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Pretzel Month with Discounts
Save money on your pretzels just by downloading the app.
Mall culture may not be what it used to be, but some things will outlast the shopping centers themselves. Auntie Anne's Pretzels is one of those enduring places, not to be constrained by America's mercurial attitudes toward indoor shopping experiences. After all, who doesn't love pretzels?
Pretzels have such a wide fan base that October is National Pretzel Month. To celebrate the month, Auntie Anne's is running a special promotion for loyal customers. Anyone who has the Auntie Anne's app downloaded in October will get $3 off of their first online delivery order, and additional weekly delivery offers all month long.
The Pretzel Perks program is for anyone who has a real hankering for regular pretzel deliveries. After you rack up perk points on your orders, you'll be able to cash them in for even more discounts. Pretzels beget more pretzels—what a beautiful system.
