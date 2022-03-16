Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away 10,000 Buckets of Pretzels

Auntie Anne’s Basketball Buckets are back. And in case you haven't experienced them before, they're exactly what they sound like: bucket-sized servings of pretzel bites.

Between now and April 6, you can purchase either a Free Throw Bucket or a 3-Pointer Trio from the ubiquitous pretzel shop chain. The Free Throw Bucket comes with Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs in a limited-edition Basketball Bucket. It’s a very reasonable amount of pretzel to order if you plan on hosting a few friends on game night.

If you're interested in hosting a bigger party, that’s where the 3-Pointer Trio comes in. As the name indicates, this is triple the number of buckets. There will be Original Pretzel Nuggets in one bucket, Mini Pretzel Dogs in the other, and Cinnamon pretzels in the last bucket. All these pretzels can serve a group of up to 15 people.

Even more exciting than buckets and buckets of pretzels? The chance to win some for free. Auntie Anne’s Buckets for Buckets Sweepstakes is back, and this year, the chain is giving one bucket of pretzels away for every bucket scored during the women’s and men’s tournaments. That means it'll give away as many as 10,000 buckets. To qualify, all you need to do is become a Pretzel Perks Member. Once you are enrolled, you will automatically be entered to win.

And even if you don’t win, you’ll still have access to special savings and perks as a royalty member. It’s a win-(maybe)win situation.