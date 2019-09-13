Even Auntie Anne's Is Getting Into the Chicken Sandwich Game

Auntie Anne's may be best known for its buttery pretzels and those captivating scents that follow you around the airport, but the soft pretzel chain is taking its menu to new heights with... Pretzel Slider Melts. Yes, chicken sandwiches. From Auntie Anne's. We're surprised too.
While it sounds strange, Auntie Anne's take on the chicken sandwich is enticing, thanks to its pretzel expertise and the use of pretzel buns. The sliders come in two flavors: Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chicken BBQ. As the name suggests, the Chicken Bacon Ranch comes with chicken, bacon, and ranch (duh), but also features slices of melty provolone cheese. The Chicken BBQ is layered with barbecue sauce, chicken, and slices of cheddar. Each order of sliders comes with two mini sandwiches, so you can try out both versions or double down on your favorite flavor.
The new menu item comes on the heels of a summer full of chicken sandwiches, where Popeyes completely depleted its stock of chicken sandwiches and is now calling on customers to bring their own buns; Jack in the Box introduced an unnecessary four-patty chicken sandwich; and McDonald's attempted to get in on the action with the debut of a spicy BBQ chicken sandwich. It's been a helluva time to be alive for chicken sandwich fans.
Auntie Anne's chicken sliders start at $4.99 for a pack of two (though prices vary by location) and are only available for a little while, so if you're hoping to stretch the summer of the chicken sandwich a little longer, you're gonna have to hurry.
