Auntie Anne's Is Celebrating Oktoberfest with a Beer Brewed with Soft Pretzels
The iconic brand is teaming up with Evil Genius Beer Company for the Oktoberfest lager.
Pretzels and beer are better as a pair, which is why you won't find me ordering my go-to hazy IPA without a soft, doughy pretzel and a side of mustard dipping sauce. But now, Auntie Anne's has gone and combined the two.
The chain partnered with Evil Genius Beer Company to create its own take on the timeless Oktoberfest-style lager by combining it with our favorite snack pairing. Dubbed "Is Butter a Carb," the celebratory beer was brewed with imported German hops, malts, and yep, you guessed it—actual Auntie Anne's pretzels.
"The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer," Co-Founder of Evil Genius Trevor Hayward said in a press release. "We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip."
Is Butter a Carb? is already available in stores throughout Evil Genius' nine distribution states, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. You can also hit up the brewery's celebratory Oktoberfest Party in Philly on Thursday, August 18 to get a first taste of the creation.
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Auntie Anne's. We all have such fond memories of their hot, handmade pretzels and that kind of nostalgia is exactly the kind of feeling we love to deliver with our beers. The taste and smell will bring this seasonal beverage to life in a way unlike any other Oktoberfest-style beer before," National Sales Manager at Evil Genius Kevin Keller added in the release.