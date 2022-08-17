Auntie Anne's Is Celebrating Oktoberfest with a Beer Brewed with Soft Pretzels

Pretzels and beer are better as a pair, which is why you won't find me ordering my go-to hazy IPA without a soft, doughy pretzel and a side of mustard dipping sauce. But now, Auntie Anne's has gone and combined the two.

The chain partnered with Evil Genius Beer Company to create its own take on the timeless Oktoberfest-style lager by combining it with our favorite snack pairing. Dubbed "Is Butter a Carb," the celebratory beer was brewed with imported German hops, malts, and yep, you guessed it—actual Auntie Anne's pretzels.

"The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer," Co-Founder of Evil Genius Trevor Hayward said in a press release. "We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip."