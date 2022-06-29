Auntie Anne's Is Adding 3 New Dragonfruit Mango Drinks to Its Summer Menu

This summer, quench your thirst with the tropical flavors of Dragonfruit and Mango in three new drinks from Auntie Anne's. The drinks are twists on existing beverages, and the pretzel chain promises they will leave you feeling refreshed.

All the new drinks are available on the menu now at Auntie Anne's nationwide for a limited time. The Dragon Fruit Mango Frost combines real dragonfruit and mango puree with Auntie Anne's signature Original Frozen Lemonade. It is served over real whipped cream, topped with more whipped cream, and finished with pink sprinkles.

Additionally, the Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade blends dragonfruit and mango puree into the classic Auntie Anne's Original Frozen Lemonade. The Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer combines the dragonfruit and mango flavor into Auntie Anne's Original Lemonade.

To make the arrival of these drinks even sweeter, Auntie Annie's is also offering customers a deal for Independence Day. Between July 1 and July 4, when you buy any Dragonfruit Mango drink, you can get a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel if you are a Pretzel Perks Member. You'll be able to redeem the deal directly from the Pretzel Perks app.

Head to Auntie Anne's website to check where your nearest location is.