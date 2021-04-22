Auntie Anne's Is Offering Free Pretzels, Deals & Prizes for National Pretzel Day

With April 26 just days away, time is running out to plan a proper personal National Pretzel Day celebration. Fortunately, Auntie Anne’s has plans for pretzel lovers everywhere, and they’re running all week long.

From April 26 through April 30, Auntie Anne’s will host contests through its Instagram account, awarding a year of free pretzels to five people each day, and it will offer free delivery on orders $12 and over placed through the Pretzel Perks App. App users can also score one free pretzel, but only on April 26.

That year of free pretzels actually amounts to a $520 gift card, and nobody says you can’t just spend it all at once to really honor National Pretzel Day. The rest of the contest rules are here.

"Our fans look forward to National Pretzel Day and this year we knew we needed to go big and make it a week-long celebration," vice president of marketing Cynthia Liu said in a statement. "Whether you prefer salty or sweet, nuggets or classic pretzels, are visiting us at our locations or prefer we come to you with delivery to your door, we have something for everyone and can't wait for our fans to enjoy their love of pretzels alongside us!"