Auntie Anne's Is Giving Out Buckets of Pretzels During March Madness

March Madness is sneaking up and Auntie Anne's is going all out on the celebrations. A series of offers will pop up throughout the tournament season, including free buckets of pretzels, limited-edition collectibles, and a mobile game that rewards winners with prizes and coupons.

"Nothing pairs better with game-watching than golden brown, freshly baked pretzels!" said Cynthia Liu, vice president of marketing at Auntie Anne's, in a press release. "Knowing how much fans missed their favorite tournament last year, it was important that we celebrate its return in a big way."

First up, there's the Buckets for Buckets Sweepstakes. For every basket made during all of March Madness (up to 5,000), Auntie Anne's will give out one free bucket of Pretzel Nuggets or Mini Pretzel Dogs to a Pretzel Perks Member. All you have to do to be entered in the sweepstakes is make sure you're a Pretzel Perks Member before the championship game ends and hope you're one of the lucky ones selected.

The second promo happening during the tournament is the Play to Win: Basketball Buckets Challenge Mobile Game, run in partnership with Coca-Cola. Between March 11 and April 8, anyone who buys Auntie Anne's Basketball Buckets can "shoot and score" for a chance to win prizes. After making the purchase, sign up for an account Coca-Cola's rewards page, then scan your unique code on the Basketball Bucket backboard. You'll be taken to a game where you can virtually shoot Pretzel Nuggets into a basketball hoop, and the more you make, the better your prize.

There will also be deals happening all throughout March Madness. There's the Free Throw Bucket Special, where you can get a limited-edition Basketball Bucket and two medium drinks for a suggested retail price of $21.99. There's the 3-Pointer Special, where you can get three limited-edition Basketball Buckets—one bucket of Original Pretzel Nuggets, one bucket of Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and one bucket of Mini Pretzel Dogs—for a suggested price of $54.99. And on select game days—March 18-22, March 27-30, and April 3-5—you can get free delivery when you order on Auntie Anne's app or website.

If you didn't care about March Madness before, you sure as hell should now.