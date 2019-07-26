Auntie Anne's Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Pretzels for National Aunt Day

National Aunt Day is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal from Auntie Anne's? Oh, that's right: Maybe take a few minutes and call your aunt. It'll make her day.
As for that free dough, the beloved mall/airport pretzel purveyor is providing either a free original salted pretzel or cinnamon sugar pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel. We recommend getting the almond pretzel, which is undoubtedly the best one. Ask your aunt and she'll probably agree.
To unlock this limited-time offer, simply download the chain's Pretzel Perks app, where you can view the menu, earn points for every dollar spent, and find Auntie Anne's locations near you.You don't even need to share the free pretzel with your aunt, but that would certainly be nice of you.
Though National Aunt Day is technically on July 26th, this deal will run through the weekend until Sunday, July 28, so hurry up and drag your parents' favorite sister to the mall for a pretzel date.
h/t: Chew Boom
