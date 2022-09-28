Auntie Anne's Just Unveiled a Salty-Sweet New Treat

Given Oktoberfest, 'tis the season to scarf down a soft pretzel, slam a beer pint, and call it a well-balanced diet. And who better to provide you that experience than Auntie Anne's?

No one makes a pretzel like the purveyor of mall cuisine (if that isn't already a category, it should be). And while, no, you can't snag a beer between Bath & Body Works and American Eagle, you can wash down your pretzel nuggets with the chain's all-new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost.

"It can be hard to say goodbye to summer, so Auntie Anne's is making the start of fall sweeter than ever with the new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost—another new beverage innovation from Auntie Anne's as we continue to expand our premium beverage offerings. We know our customers love both salty and sweet snacks, so we wanted to offer something that appeases both cravings," Vice President of Marketing Cynthia Liu said in a news release. "To revel in even more of the sweet and salty combo, we encourage our guests to Make It a Trio and pair their Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost with our Original Pretzel Nuggets and Caramel Dip for a flavor-packed trifecta."