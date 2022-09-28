Auntie Anne's Just Unveiled a Salty-Sweet New Treat
Just in time for National Pretzel Delivery Month.
Given Oktoberfest, 'tis the season to scarf down a soft pretzel, slam a beer pint, and call it a well-balanced diet. And who better to provide you that experience than Auntie Anne's?
No one makes a pretzel like the purveyor of mall cuisine (if that isn't already a category, it should be). And while, no, you can't snag a beer between Bath & Body Works and American Eagle, you can wash down your pretzel nuggets with the chain's all-new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost.
"It can be hard to say goodbye to summer, so Auntie Anne's is making the start of fall sweeter than ever with the new Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost—another new beverage innovation from Auntie Anne's as we continue to expand our premium beverage offerings. We know our customers love both salty and sweet snacks, so we wanted to offer something that appeases both cravings," Vice President of Marketing Cynthia Liu said in a news release. "To revel in even more of the sweet and salty combo, we encourage our guests to Make It a Trio and pair their Salted Caramel Chocolate Frost with our Original Pretzel Nuggets and Caramel Dip for a flavor-packed trifecta."
The new treat features layers of salty and sweet caramel syrup with Hershey's frozen chocolate, a bed of whipped cream, and buttery sea salted caramel sauce drizzled on top.
"The saltiness of the craveable caramel deliciously compliments the sweetness of the whipped cream and frozen chocolate for a new, can't-miss combination," a rep for the brand told Thrillist.
Here's the real kicker: You don't even need to go to the mall to get it. Online shopping has prevailed since the pandemic anyways. Auntie Anne's is rebranding October as National Pretzel Delivery Month, so you can send the drink and your pretzel of choice straight to your door.