The Newest Viral TikTok Hack Involves an Auntie Anne's Pretzel Bag
We are open to trying anything to avoid all these baggage fees.
With airlines charging, at times, exorbitant fees to allow you to literally bring your stuff with you by either checked baggage or carry-on, it isn't a surprise that people around the world are getting creative to conceal their bags and avoid paying the money.
On TikTok, videos of people "hacking" the various airlines' baggage policies are everywhere, and some of them are more ingenious (and arguably, funnier) than others. In a new TikTok that, as of Thursday, has gone viral with almost 600,000 views, user @rinny4thewinny shared her own trick to bring a free carry-on bag on a Frontier flight.
All you need, according to the video, is an empty Auntie Anne's bag (preferably, in our opinion, one without any grease stains), and you're all set. The TikToker filled the bag with her belongings, successfully disguised it as a simple food bag, et voilà—free carry-on bag.
"Please, @Frontier Airlines just let me live. I stg," Rinny wrote in the video's caption. "Why you think [i'm] flying Frontier in the first place!!??"
People in the comment section applauded the smart trick, and even flight attendants chimed in to note it's a very smart travel hack. Some users, though, are already complaining. "Now they're gonna start checking our food bags," pointed out one of them. Others, instead, are giving useful advice to better conceal the clothes. "Got to stick some napkins on top," reads one comment, while another comment suggested making a Hudson News purchase or using an empty pillowcase for a similar effect.
Either way, based on the lack of a followup video, we are guessing and hoping that this hack worked.
