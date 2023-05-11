The Newest Viral TikTok Hack Involves an Auntie Anne's Pretzel Bag

With airlines charging, at times, exorbitant fees to allow you to literally bring your stuff with you by either checked baggage or carry-on, it isn't a surprise that people around the world are getting creative to conceal their bags and avoid paying the money.

On TikTok, videos of people "hacking" the various airlines' baggage policies are everywhere, and some of them are more ingenious (and arguably, funnier) than others. In a new TikTok that, as of Thursday, has gone viral with almost 600,000 views, user @rinny4thewinny shared her own trick to bring a free carry-on bag on a Frontier flight.

All you need, according to the video, is an empty Auntie Anne's bag (preferably, in our opinion, one without any grease stains), and you're all set. The TikToker filled the bag with her belongings, successfully disguised it as a simple food bag, et voilà—free carry-on bag.