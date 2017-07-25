Here's Your Chance to Make Sriracha or Taco Pretzels Happen at Auntie Anne's

It's tough to improve upon the deliciously warm soft pretzels Auntie Anne's has been serving up since the '80s. They're just about the perfect pick-me-up when you're braving pre-holiday crowds at the mall or stuck for hours at the airport. And yet, that isn't stopping the company from trying to weaken fans even further to the lure of the pretzel aroma wafting from behind its counters, because now it's allowing the public to pick its next new flavor.
The company's Pretzel Nation Creation contest, which will continue for another five days, allows anyone to vote as many times as they want for 10 finalist flavors. The 10 finalists were generated from more than 1,200 ideas submitted via social media and run the spectrum from sweet (Apple Pie, S'mores, Maple Brown Sugar, Chocolate Cherry, and Lemonade) to savory (Sriracha, Buffalo Wings, Dill Pickle, Taco, and Korean BBQ). As of Tuesday night, Sriracha is in the lead with nearly 600,000 votes, while Pink Lemonade is in last place with barely 3,000 votes.
Unfortunately, unlike Oreo's recent flavor-creation competition, there is no monetary prize. However, whatever flavor comes out on top when voting ends on July 30 will debut in locations later this year for a limited time, so it's up to you to make sure we don't get stuck with something gross like Dill Pickle. Don't mess this up, people.
