Auntie Anne’s Adds New Pretzel Rollups Filled with Bacon or Turkey

When we think of Auntie Anne’s, we think of strolling around the mall with cinnamon-dusted pretzels and giant, to-go cups of soda fountain lemonade, but its latest creation swings savory, and it’s available outside of the food court.

The pretzel maker announced Monday that it's now serving Pretzel Rollups in two flavors—Turkey & Cheddar and Bacon & Cheddar—at most of its locations nationwide. The rollups swirl meat and cheese with pretzel dough and are baked up to a golden sheen.

You can also skip the stroll past other famously fragranced stores like Abercrombie, Bath & Body Works, and Yankee Candle, and order the rollups for pick-up at your local store, or direct to your door through the Auntie Anne’s app, where available. The six-inch sticks cost about $4.60 each, depending on location.

There is one hitch that might slow your (pretzel) roll: These savory options are only available through April 25. On the upside, you can nab two for $6 when you order through the app from 11 am-2 pm each day for as long as they’re on menus.