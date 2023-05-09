Austin City Limits Just Dropped Its Full 2023 Music Festival Lineup
ACL is back for two weekends in October with Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and everything in between.
The Austin City Limits Music Festival on Tuesday announced its always-anticipated lineup and it is, as expected, stacked with A-listers, icons, and plenty of rising talent.
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, and Alanis Morissette will be headlining the 2023 music festival, and Shania Twain will join as a headliner for the first weekend (October 6–8) while The 1975 will play on the second weekend (October 13–15). The festival is taking place in Zilker Park.
Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Labrinth, Lil Yachty, Tove Lo, Glorilla, and Rina Sawayama will also be playing the festival, as well as country legend Tanya Tucker and experimental musician Yves Tumor. In a statement shared with Thrillist, the festival organizers touted the ACL lineup's diversity, pointing out that 45 percent of the performing artists are women, and that many LGBTQ+ artists and Latin stars like Ivan Cornejo and Kevin Kaarl will also be playing.
The full lineup can be found here:
Three-day tickets and hotel packages for the festival go on sale Tuesday, May 9 at 12 pm CT on the ACL festival's website, and layaway plans for tickets are available starting at a $25 downpayment. One-day tickets will be available later on. For those who cannot make the action in person or simply prefer to experience music festivals from their own couch, the festival announced that Hulu will be streaming performances from the first weekend.
If you can't make it to Austin, there are music festivals popping up all over the country this summer. Check out Thrillist's guide to the biggest and best music festival lineups for 2023 to make sure you don't miss out.
