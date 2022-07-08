These 2 Tourist Destinations Have Dropped All COVID-19 Entry Requirements

While mass flight cancellations might have discouraged your inner travel bug as of late, we've got news that might undo that. Australia and Portugal have officially dropped all remaining pandemic-era regulations, making it easier to enter both countries.

Portugal previously required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR/antigen test. However, as of July 1, the country's official tourism site has confirmed that that all went away. Meanwhile, Australia nixed its vaccination and testing requirements on Wednesday. You won't have to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration either, according to Travel + Leisure.

"COVID-19 border restrictions have changed," the Australian Border Force tweeted. "Travelers don't need to complete a Digital Passenger Declaration or Maritime Travel Declaration and all visa holders can travel to Australia without a travel exemption."