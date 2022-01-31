Australia May Reopen to Tourists Before Easter

There may be a glimmer of hope out there for travelers with aspirations to go Down Under. Last week, Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, announced that the country may reopen its borders by the Easter holiday. Australia fully closed itself off to international travel in March 2020.

In a radio interview with Queensland station, 4CA, Prime Minister Morrison revealed that international business and tourism coming back is the country's next big hurdle to overcome. "There is a bit more work to do with the (Australian) states to make sure everyone is comfortable about it, so I'd like to see us get there soon," he said.

Australia has had some of the world's strictest rules in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus: Not only did it forbid foreigners from entering the country, for the most part, it also didn't let its own citizens leave the country. As a result, it has seen comparatively low COVID-19 rates. The country partially reopened this past October, allowing fully-vaccinated Australian citizens to travel abroad (though rules for returning differed by state). However, foreign travelers are still barred from entering the country.

There is no official date as to when the country will reopen to tourists. According to Morrison, "We are keeping an eye on how Omicron is washing over."

That said, the Prime Minister can be heard at the end of the interview saying that he'd like to see the country open to tourists "certainly before Easter, well before Easter."