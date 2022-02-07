Australia Is Reopening to Vaccinated International Travelers After 2 Years

Just last week, Australia's prime minister teased the country's triumph reopening after nearly two years, announcing plans to welcome back visitors by Easter. Now, it's all coming to fruition—and even sooner than expected. Australia's borders will officially open to fully vaccinated international travelers by late February.

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the big announcement following the government's national security committee meeting, CNN reports.

"The National Security Committee and Cabinet has decided today that Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February," Morrison said outside parliament in Canberra.

Australia first shut down in early 2020, and while the country slowly eased restrictions as of November, which allowed travel from New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, this marks the official reopening since the pandemic's onset.

"The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it," Morrison said.

According to the prime minister, quarantine rules will remain in place and be decided by the state and territory governments.

"Your visa is one thing, but your entry into Australia requires you also to be double vaccinated and I think events earlier in the year should have sent a very clear message I think to everyone around the world that that is the requirement to enter into Australia," Morrison added.

We're not saying that's a jab at Novak Djokovic's recent Australian Open controversy, but we're not not saying it either.