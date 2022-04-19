You No Longer Need a COVID-19 Test to Get Into Australia

Planning a trip to Australia just got a little easier. As of April 18, Australia dropped its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement. Yep, it's official, folks. After over two years of closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers will no longer need testing to get into the country.

Although travel requirements to enter the country have relaxed, things aren't totally loosey-goosey. Incoming travelers no longer need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but they do still need to provide evidence of both rounds of vaccination before they can enter the country.

Masks will also still be required on international flights. Travelers by sea and air will need to submit a Digital Passenger Declaration at least 72 hours before entering Australia. The form is available to submit seven days before travel.

Earlier this month, Australian officials announced the country's reopening to tourists. The plan for an early April opening was initially mentioned back in late January when officials announced plans to reopen the country before the Easter holiday. The early April announcement still required COVID testing as a part of entry. This is a big step for Australia, which is home to Melbourne, the city that holds the record for the longest amount of time spent in lockdown.