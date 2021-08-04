Australian Athletes Threw an Olympic Village Rager & Destroyed Their Rooms

The Olympic Village may be a hub for the globe's most dedicated athletes, but it also happens to be a hub for the globe's most dedicated partiers. You've heard the stories. And now, there's another one to add to the books. Several Australian athletes apparently threw a massive rager before leaving the Olympic Village and destroyed their rooms in the process. We're talking a vomit on the floor, holes in the wall-type of party.

According to the Australian Olympic Committee, which was clearly not please with the athletes' actions, members of the rugby and soccer teams left their accommodations in a "messy and unacceptable state" after a rowdy, alcohol-fueled evening. Reuters reports that a life-sized emu and kangaroo (aka the Australian team mascots) even went temporarily missing and that the flight home wasn't much better.

"The vast majority of athletes have absolutely done the right thing through their stay and been model citizens both on and off the field of play," chief of Australia's Olympic Team Ian Chesterman said in a statement, adding that "a few have let themselves down."

An internal investigation has reportedly been launched by the AOC and action will be taken.

"It's extremely disappointing but both Rugby and Football (governing bodies) have told me that such behavior is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologized to the Australian Olympic Team," AOC chief executive officer Matt Carrol said after the reports surfaced.

Spokesperson for the committee Strath Gordon told The New York Times that the incident has been "dealt with."