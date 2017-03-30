Australia Just Experienced an Actual Sharknado

Living in Australia is not for the faint of heart, what with its penis-biting spiders and plethora of other terrifying creatures lurking in the shadows. It also, apparently, just experienced a horrifying phenomenon most of us thought could only ever happen n horrible made-for-TV movies starring washed up celebrities. That's right, Australia just experienced a real life Sharknado.
Or, that's at least what the Internet is saying to explain how a big honkin' bull shark ended up on dry land after a tropical cyclone smacked into the Queensland coast earlier this week.
To be fair, nothing about this photo -- which was Tweeted from the QLD Fire & Emergency Service account -- suggests this 'nado was even close to as menacing as the enormous chomping shark-infested ones that've been terrorizing Tara Reid for years in the SyFy channel film series. In fact, it's unclear how exactly this poor dead guy ended up in shallow puddle of flood water in the small town of Ayr, nearly 10 miles from where Cyclone Debbie made landfall. What is clear, though, is that Australians should consider it a serious warning, and stay the hell out of those flood waters.
Besides mysteriously whipping large sharks into unsuspecting towns, the cyclone caused some rather substantial property damage and extensive flooding that's left many people trapped. Miraculously, only one death has been attributed to the massive storm so far, which clocked top wind speeds of over 160 miles per hour.
